Deirdre O’Neil, 17, and her brother, Jackson, 15, of Phillips were injured Sunday when the SUV she was driving slid down an icy driveway onto Weld Road in Phillips and struck a vehicle driven by Leslie Janarelli-Norton, 40, of New Portland, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office release. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office photo

PHILLIPS — Two local teenagers were injured Sunday when the SUV they were in slid down a steep, icy driveway and into the path of a minivan on Weld Road, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office statement.

A minvan driven by Leslie Janarelli-Norton, 40, of New Portland lies beside Weld Road in Phillips after a collision Sunday morning with an SUV. Neither she nor her husband and three children were injured, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office photo

The 1998 Dodge Durango driven by Deirdre O’Neil, 17, of Phillips, was struck on the front, driver’s side by a 2010 Toyota Sienna minivan driven by Leslie Janarelli-Norton, 40, of New Portland, Deputy Andrew Morgan wrote in his report to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

O’Neil was taken by LifeFlight to a Portland hospital. Nichols said Monday she was out of the hospital.

Her brother, Jackson O’Neil, 15, complained of pain, but wasn’t taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to the report.

Janarelli-Norton’s husband, Noah Fecteau, 39, and three children, Henry, 5,  Saige Norton, 9, and Rowan Norton, 6, were passengers in her car. No injuries were reported.

The crash was reconstructed by Maine State Police. Phillips Fire Rescue Department, NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel, and county Sgt. Nate Bean assisted at the scene of the crash reported at 10:20 a.m.

