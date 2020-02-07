Graduating seniors from Maine high schools who are National Future Farmers of America Organization members and interested in pursuing a career in farming, agriculture, or natural resources are invited to apply for a Ronald P. Guerrette FFA Scholarship through the Maine Community Foundation.
The Guerrette FFA Scholarship Fund provides one $1,000 scholarship per year. The application deadline is March 1.
To learn more, visit, mainecf.org.
