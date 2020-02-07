PENSACOLA, Fla. — Charity Winokurzew, of Richmond, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Pensacola Christian College.

Winokurzew is among approximately 1,000 students who receive undergraduate, masters, and doctoral degrees each year. These graduates will be recognized at the commencement ceremony scheduled for May 8.

filed under:
college news, school news

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles