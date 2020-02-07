PENSACOLA, Fla. — Charity Winokurzew, of Richmond, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Pensacola Christian College.
Winokurzew is among approximately 1,000 students who receive undergraduate, masters, and doctoral degrees each year. These graduates will be recognized at the commencement ceremony scheduled for May 8.
