WEST BATH — Andrew Sherman was likely killed around Sept. 29, 2019, nearly two weeks before his body was discovered in his Richmond home, authorities disclosed Monday as part of an initial court appearance for the Augusta man charged with murder.

Tyon Shuron, 42, made his initial appearance Monday in West Bath District Court flanked by attorneys Ron Bourget and Derrick Banda.

Shuron, dressed in orange, sat quietly in the courtroom, then stood when Justice Daniel Billings read the complaint against him saying only, “Yes, sir,” when asked if he understood the complaint and his obligations.

Maine Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam, the prosecutor, asked that the police affidavit in the case, which spells out the details of the allegations, be impounded, and Billings agreed.

Only the criminal complaint, written by Mark Ferreira, a detective in the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, was available Monday. In it, Ferreira wrote that upon information and belief on or about Sept. 29 — a full 12 days before Sherman’s body was discovered in his Kimball Street home — Shuron intentionally or knowingly caused Sherman’s death.

Shuron’s next court day is scheduled for April. He was arrested Friday in Augusta, nearly four months after Maine State Police investigators deemed the death of Richmond resident Sherman, 48, a homicide.

Sherman was found dead on Oct. 11. A friend who was concerned because he hadn’t heard from Sherman in days discovered the body.

In the days after the discovery, State Police interviewed Sherman’s family and friends, and deemed the death suspicious. The area of the Kimball Street property where Sherman lived was marked off with crime scene tape and the State Police evidence collection team was brought in.

Sherman had been living on property his mother owned until July. He had reached an agreement with Gary Nash, the new owner, to remain on the property for six months after the sale.

Eleven days later, the Maine State Police said Sherman’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

