CLINTON — Police are seeking help from the public in piecing together the events leading up to a crash that killed three youths Sunday in a one-car crash on Hinckley Road in that town and left two others, including the unlicensed driver, seriously injured.

Clinton police Chief Rusty Bell said Monday morning that he hopes other youths or people who had contact with those in the car prior to the crash will contact his office at 426-9192 or via its Facebook page.

“If anybody has any information about the circumstances that led up to this, or if any of the people in the car had contact with people, please let us know as soon as possible,” Bell said.

Killed in the crash were Thomas Porfirio, 15, and Emily Baker, 14, and her sister, Ashlin Baker, 12, who were found dead in the car when emergency workers arrived, police said. Injured were the driver of the car, whom police have not yet named, and Nevaeh Wilson, 12. All are from Clinton, according to Bell. The driver’s name is not being released as police and the district attorney’s office investigate.

Porfirio’s sister, Ashley Idamae Pouliot, posted messages about her brother on Facebook. Contacted Monday for comment about Thomas, she replied, via Facebook: “Tommy was an all around fun loving kid, had many friends and enjoyed baseball very much. He played from teeball thru the end of his young life. His father and older two brothers avidly coached him and he followed tradition in their steps. His sister, Jenna, and her husband, Tom, live on the ocean and Tommy enjoys spending a lot of time there. He also spent a lot of time with his niece and nephew, Jocelyn, and Vinnie, who are mine and Tommy’s brother, Josh’s, two children. His parents were super involved in all our lives and are just such great people.”

Porfirio and Emily Baker attended Lawrence High School and Ashlin Baker attended Lawrence Junior High School.

Roberta Hersom, interim superintendent for Maine School Administrative District 49, said the schools are taking today to address the immediate shock of the incident.

“For today we’re just doing all we can to make sure students are safe and have the support they need,” Hersom said in a phone interview on Monday. “This is an unimaginable, crushing thing and we’re working through these first steps today.”

Counselors are available to students today, according to a post made to the MSAD49 Facebook page.

Hersom said that as of right now, there are no plans for a vigil or fundraiser, but she expects that to change.

“The community will soon want to help in some way, particularly the students will want to help,” Hersom said. “I fully expect that to come. I’ve had some community members reach out already wanting to start some fundraising for the families.”

The driver attends Lawrence High School and Wilson attends Lawrence Junior High School.

The driver in the crash, who suffered a broken collar bone, and Wilson, were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where Wilson was to undergo surgery for a broken femur and a possible broken hip, Bell said.

“I don’t have any update on them,” Bell said. “I don’t believe at any point they were critical.”

The Hinckley Road crash reported at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, occurred six miles from Route 23 and two miles from downtown Clinton when the 2007 Toyota Corolla apparently struck a patch of ice and crashed into a large pine tree. The impact with the tree was on the passenger side of the car, according to police.

Clinton police are the primary investigators in the case, and they received help from State Police. The Clinton, Fairfield and Burnham fire departments also were at the scene.

Bell said he believed the car was traveling east at the time of the crash. Police are working today to gather information to try to piece together the events that led up to the fatal crash, including any conversations that the youths had on social media or with other friends about their plans.

“Early indications are that they had made a plan to sneak out and ride around,” Bell said.

He said police have identified the person to whom the Toyota is registered.

“I haven’t talked to her yet,” he said. “It appears that it is his (the driver’s) Mom’s car, but I haven’t confirmed that the person is his mom.”

Bell visited the homes of the youths Sunday to notify parents of the fatal crash and stayed with them until other family members could get there. He then visited them again a few hours later.

“They’re doing as good as could be expected,” he said.

Bell said police are trying to determine where in the car the victims were sitting prior to the accident.

State police helped his department with “in-depth technical help,” he said.

“They’ll be back to do all the vehicle stuff — the vehicle autopsy — and all of that part of the reconstruction,” he said. “They’re giving us as much help as we need.”

Bell said he understands the public’s need to know what happened, but before releasing more information, he and his officers are working on a list of everyone they need to contact and making sure they have solid information to impart.

“As you can imagine, we need to really do this right because three children have been killed,” he said. “So, we want to balance everyone’s grief process in a very thorough and detailed investigation. I just don’t want to put stuff out there ….”

As is protocol in such crashes, officials check to see if alcohol was involved.

“The toxicology results are pending,” Bell said. “All of the people that are deceased will be tested and the operator was tested yesterday, and it will be delivered to the lab this morning.”

Bell said he and the Porfirio and Baker families are scheduled to meet today with Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, in Fairfield, which is working on arrangements.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said there is no record that the driver had either a driver’s license or learner’s permit.

McCausland said State Police don’t frequently deal with crashes that involve unlicensed teen drivers.

“It happens on occasion, but it is not frequent,” he said. “The vast majority of teens have either a permit or a new license. Both have restrictions on them because of their new driving status.”

In Maine, teens between 15 and 17 can apply for a learner’s permit after they have taken a driver education course. While driving with a permit, they must be accompanied by a licensed driver who is at least 20 and has had a license for two years. The licensed driver must be in the seat beside the driver. Teens with a learner’s permit must complete 70 hours of driving – including 10 hours after dark – before they can apply for a driver’s license.

The minimum age to get a Maine driver’s license is 16 as long as the teen has completed a driver education course.

Newly licensed teen drivers also have restrictions for the first 270 days after a license issued. During that time, drivers younger than 18 cannot have passengers other than immediate family members unless they are accompanied by a licensed driver.

Meanwhile, friends and family of Porfirio and the Bakers have set up GoFundMe pages to help with funeral expenses. As of 11 a.m. Monday, $15,088 of the $15,000 goal for the Bakers had been raised, and $1,595 of a $10,000 goal for Porfirio had been raised.

A fundraiser for Porfirio and the Bakers has been scheduled for Feb. 18 and 19 at the Dairy Queen on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville, where. 25% of all purchases will be donated to the families, according to Porfirio’s sister.

Morning sentinel reporter Molly Shelly and Portland Press Herald reporter Gillian Graham contributed to this story, which will be updated.

