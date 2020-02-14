A Houlton man charged with violating a protection from abuse order was arrested late Friday morning after a chase through Skowhegan.

Derek J. Nickerson, 34, entered the home of his former spouse in Canaan, violating the protection from abuse order which prohibited him from being at the residence. The home was vacant at the time, but Nickerson’s former spouse had installed security cameras throughout the home.

When Nickerson entered the home, the cameras picked him up and the former spouse received an automatic alert on her cellphone showing Nickerson walking around the residence. She then contacted the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said in a media release that Cpl. Matthew Cunningham was en route to Canaan in response to the violation of protection order complaint when he observed Nickerson heading west on U.S. Route 2. He pursued him.

A Maine State Police trooper also attempted to stop Nickerson.

During the chase, Nickerson was driving recklessly at high speeds, operating on the wrong side of the highway and not obeying traffic signals. Police forced Nickerson off the road after making a right turn onto Heselton Street in Skowhegan, ending the chase.

Nickerson was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violating a protection from abuse order and also faces new charges of criminal trespassing, eluding an officer, failure to stop for an officer, speeding 30+ mph over the limit and refusing to submit to arrest.

Additional charges may be added after a further review by the District Attorney’s Office.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: