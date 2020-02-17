Former Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt has agreed to sign with the Brewers, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Terms of the deal were not reported.

The signing ends a seven-year run with the Sox for Holt, who went from a trade throw-in to a beloved fan favorite in his time in Boston. The 31-year-old, who was originally acquired as a secondary piece in the deal that sent reliever Joel Hanrahan from the Pirates to the Red Sox in Dec. 2012, played 615 games at seven positions for Boston, earning an All-Star appearance in 2015 and a World Series ring in 2018.

The versatile Holt hit .297/.369/.402 with three homers and 31 RBI in 87 games last season. He became the first player ever to hit a cycle in a postseason game during Game 3 of the 2018 ALDS at Yankee Stadium, marking the second time in his career he accomplished the feat (6/16/2015).

Holt, who was very involved in the community and especially with the Jimmy Fund, won the club’s nomination for the Roberto Clemente Award four times (2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019). He expressed a desire to re-sign with the Red Sox on a discounted deal but looked to be out of the club’s plans once they added two infielders – Jonathan Arauz and Jose Peraza – during the winter meetings in December.

Holt’s Brewers will play at Fenway Park from June 5-7.

