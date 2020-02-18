WATERVILLE — A water main break at the entrance to Shaw’s Plaza off Kennedy Memorial Drive will require water service to be shut down for at least six hours later today, from the plaza to the top of the hill near J&S Oil.
Roger Crouse, general manager of Kennebec Water District, said at 1:32 p.m. in an email that incoming lanes to Shaw’s Plaza are blocked and officials are using an outgoing lane for incoming traffic.
“To give businesses time to prepare, we are planning to hold off the shut down until 4 p.m.,” Crouse said. “Our crew is going door to door informing impacted businesses. The shutdown could last six hours or more.”
Crouse said the Water District put a message on its Facebook page and a message also would appear shortly on its website.
This story will be updated.
