The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association will host growers’ meetings across the state in the coming weeks. Intended for commercial growers of all scales, these meetings are open to all and will offer a day of connection with other growers and agricultural service providers, according to a news release from the association.

Each meeting will feature a “New Pests on the Block” presentation from MOFGA Crops and Conservation Specialist Caleb Goossen, updates from MOFGA Certification Services, as well as a networking and listening session for MOFGA staff to learn more about questions and the needs of those who attend.

Meetings will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations: Cobscook Institute in Trescott Township, 10 Commissary Point Road, Lubec, at a date to be determined; Cumberland County University of Maine Cooperative Extension office, 75 Clearwater Drive No. 104m in Falmouth on Wednesday, Feb. 26; The Commons at the Center for Ecology-Based Economy, at 447 Main St., in Norway on Friday, Feb. 28; and MOFGA’s Common Ground Education Center, 294 Crosby Brook Road, in Unity, on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The event at the Common Ground Education Center will be followed by a potluck hosted by the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Waldo County.

There is no cost to attend, though participants are asked to RSVP online at bit.ly/growersmeeting or call 568-4142.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: