AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman, Ron Cote and Debby Gardiner, and Ken Harvey and Diane Bishop.

Winners on Thursday were Paul Mitnik and Debby Gardner, Marilyn Ware and Martha Morrill, with a tie between Ken Harvey and Dennis Purington, and Rona Backstrom and Madeline Poulin.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Pat Kick and Donna Bartlett, Ed and Joyce Rushton, Paul and Judy Jones, John and Connie Towne, and David Bourque and Suzon Morrison.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Ted Williams, Nancy Wadleigh placed second, and Kay O’Brien placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Lee Duff, Gabrielle Rice and Rona Backstrom placed second, Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed third, and Frances Roy and Carmen Landry placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

