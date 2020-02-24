WINTHROP — Jeanie Blanchard, a Hallowell professional portrait and landscape photographer, will speak to the Winthrop Lakes Region Camera Club from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Bailey Public Library on 39 Bowdoin St. The snow date for the talk is Friday, Feb. 28.

Blanchard has worked as a photographer for nearly 20 years. Her interest in photography began in the late 1980s when she modeled in New York City.

“I was much more interested in being behind the camera than in front of it,” said Blanchard, according to a news release from the chamber. “I would drive photographers crazy asking them technical questions.”

The NYC photographers taught Blanchard about finding the light, catching the moment, and “coaxing the natural beauty from just about anyone.”

Blanchard will talk about techniques she uses to reveal a subject’s character and to create beautiful backgrounds. She also will discuss her passion for sea and landscapes.

For more information about Blanchard, visit jeanieblanchardphotography.blogspot.com.

The Winthrop Lakes Region Camera Club meets at 1 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month at the library.

For more information, email Barbara Walsh at [email protected].

