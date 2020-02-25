Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Northern Light Inland Hospital and Mathieu’s Cycle & Fitness will host its Winter Carnival, Ice Fishing Derby and Fat Bike Rally on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, at 8 Goldenrod Lane, Sidney, according to a news release from Mike Guarino, fishing derby coordinator and community relations specialist for Snow Pond.

The carnival will start the day at 8 a.m. on the new Snow Pond Community Trails located across from Snow Pond’s main entrance. Matthew’s Cycle & Fitness will have bikes for those who would like to give this new sport a try or you may bring your own. Snowshoeing will begin at 9 a.m. — bring your own pair or borrow a pair from Northern Light Inland Hospital.

Come anytime on Saturday for ice skating on the lake, sponsored by Maine State Credit Union; a sledding hill, sponsored by New Dimensions Federal Credit Union, a S’mores Station, sponsored by White Flour Restaurant and Catering; and more. Hot comfort food and drinks will be served in Snow Pond’s Lodge throughout the day.

Sleds will be provided by Walmart and Sam’s Club for this event. If fishing is your passion, fish the day away then visit the Snow Pond Lodge for the weigh in at 4 p.m.

“In two years this derby has doubled in size. Our goal is to be one of the largest fishing derby’s in the state within the next two years and of course, we will continue to offer the best with prizes,” said Guarino.

2020 Derby Prizes include:

• Break the State Record Pike and win a $10,000 cash prize, sponsored by Kramer’s Inc.

• Adults: first place $250, second $150, third $50 for largest northern pike, sponsored by Pike Industries; pickerel, sponsored by Valley Beverage; and brown trout, sponsored by Dick’s Sporting Goods.

• Children: Trophies and medals for the largest northern pike, pickerel, brown trout, white and yellow perch, and black crappie, sponsored by Mardens.



Door prizes: Every ticket purchased (regardless if you fish) is entered to win one of the following prizes: 250 gallons of heating oil, Augusta Fuel; Jiffy Ice Auger, Davidson’s Fleet Parts; Set of five Max Traps, Max Traps; Yeti Cooler, Kennebec Savings Bank; Marden’s Gift Cards, Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Cards; and Custom Fishing Derby Cornhole Game.

To get your tickets, visit snowpond.org.

For more information about this event, contact Guarino at [email protected] or 844-476-6976, ext. 303.

