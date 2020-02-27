EASTON, Mass. — James Varney, of Smithfield, a senior, has been named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at Stonehill College.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
