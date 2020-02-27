EASTON, Mass. — James Varney, of Smithfield, a senior, has been named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at Stonehill College.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

filed under:
college news, school news, smithfield maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles