MOOSE RIVER – Christina Ann Worster, 63, of Moose River, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 23, 2020.

Christina enjoyed her entire life in the Moose River Valley community. She was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around her. She loved spending time and caring for her husband, family, friends and her grandpups.

Christina was predeceased by her parents, Julien Dubois and Anita Mullen and her sister Patricia Oliver. She is survived by her husband Lowell; her children, Kristy and Clint; and her grandsons Brant, Hunter and Dusty.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to her favorite organization:

Humane Society

Waterville Area

100 Webb Rd.

Waterville, ME 04901

