I am old enough to remember the polio epidemic in the 1950s. I remember an active, healthy neighbor with two young children — the youngest about to start kindergarten. She didn’t feel well one afternoon, and within two days she was paralyzed from the neck down. She was moved to an iron lung facility in Massachusetts, where she spent the rest of her life in an iron lung which breathed for her.
I had the measles when I was 6 years old. I can still remember how miserably sick I was. I missed two weeks of school.
People have spent their lives working to discover vaccines to prevent this suffering. It would be tragic to repeal this vaccine law. Please vote no on Question 1.
Judith Rogers
Litchfield
