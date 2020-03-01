We’ve been getting such attractive mailers for Mike Bloomberg, seeing so many TV ads that make him seem like a moderate choice. It’s a very smooth ad campaign.

But ads aren’t often seen as sources for the truth. I would caution people to find out more about him through other sources. Just think twice. We may not want another billionaire for president.

 

Abby Shahn

Solon

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles