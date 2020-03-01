We’ve been getting such attractive mailers for Mike Bloomberg, seeing so many TV ads that make him seem like a moderate choice. It’s a very smooth ad campaign.
But ads aren’t often seen as sources for the truth. I would caution people to find out more about him through other sources. Just think twice. We may not want another billionaire for president.
Abby Shahn
Solon
