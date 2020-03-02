WATERVILLE — Recycled Shakespeare Company welcomes all to open auditions for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Skills Inc. Ervin Center, 46 Front St.

Actors of all experience levels are needed and welcome to audition for Shakespeare’s most beloved comedy.

Auditions will include cold readings from the script. All who audition will get a part; children ages 6 and old are welcome. Tech and set volunteers also are needed.

Performance dates are June 19, 20, 21, July 11 and 12, and Sept. 19.

Those who cannot audition on March 12, but would like to audition beforehand can contact Director Emily Rowden-Fournier at [email protected] or 314-8607.

The company is northern New England’s only grassroots community Shakespeare company. This no-profit is committed to quality theater created with mostly recycled materials in non-traditional venues, making Shakespeare accessible and entertaining as it should be.

