A Clinton man is facing manslaughter charges after a fatal accident that killed two men in November 2019.

David Johnson, 44, of Clinton, was operating a 2004 Ford Mustang convertible on Nov. 23 on Hill Road in Canaan with passengers Scott Miller, 55, of Clinton, and Robert Archer, 58, of Clinton.

The vehicle went off the road and slammed into a tree, killing Miller and Archer, according to Stephen H. McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

On March 2, Johnson was charged with two counts of Class A felony manslaughter, two counts of Class B felony aggravated operating under the influence causing death, one count of Class C aggravated operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury and one count of Class D operating under the influence with one prior.

The investigation included specialists from the Maine State Police Traffic Safety Unit and Maine State Police Troop C in Skowhegan.

Johnson is being held at Somerset County Jail on $5,000 cash bail, the Maine State Police said in a Facebook post on Monday evening.

