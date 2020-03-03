Saco police have found a teenager who had been reported missing.
Police on Monday asked for the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Elexis Rose of Saco. In an update posted Tuesday morning on Facebook, police said Rose had been located and is safe.
Police did not say how long Rose had been missing.
