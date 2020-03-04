WATERVILLE — Wellness Connection CEO Patricia Rosi will speak about navigating the new cannabis market at Thomas College and Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s March business breakfast.

The breakfast will be held from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday, March 12, in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road, according to a news release from Thomas College.

A seasoned executive, Rosi is the CEO of the Wellness Connection, Maine’s leading group of medical cannabis operators, with a workforce of 80 employees and generating more than $15M in revenue annually. Rosi manages four state-licensed dispensaries as well as state-of-the-art operations, designed to exceed the highest production standards for cultivation, processing and manufacturing. Under her leadership, Wellness Connection has consistently been named one of the Top 20 cannabis companies nationwide, according to the release.

In 2017, Rosi was named America’s Most Important Woman by Cannabis Business Executive. That same year, Rosi earned the distinction as one of Maine’s top five female CEOs by MaineBiz. In 2016, she ranked No. 3 as most influential female executive within the industry. She also launched the Mark Bushey Compassion Program, dedicated to providing free cannabinoid therapies to patients with terminal illnesses, according to the release.

Rosi is a regular keynote speaker on topics ranging from experiential marketing, entrepreneurship or cannabis policy impact and is also a sought-after advisor to early stage cannabis enterprises across the U.S., according to the release.

Rosi is a passionate and result-oriented executive with vast global experience in the areas of business management, team building, marketing, communications and branding. A visionary leader who fuses creative, commercial and corporate experience to achieve breakthrough results, she has established herself an industry leader. In 2019, she was named a “Power Woman of Cannabis” by a national trade association, according to the release.

Born in Paris, France, Rosi has lived in Maine since 1999 with her husband and their two daughters.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics at Thomas College’s Spann Student Commons.

The major sponsors for the Business Breakfast are: AT&T; Cross Employee Benefits; New Dimensions Federal Credit Union; Nicholson, Michaud & Company; O’Donnell, Lee, McCowan & Phillips, LLC; Sheridan Corporation. The print media sponsor is Morning Sentinel, a division of MaineToday Media Inc.; radio sponsor is MIX107.9; video sponsor is Kennebec Savings Bank.

March Chamber Business Spotlighters are GHM Insurance and The Warehouse. The March additional sponsor is Seacoast Security.

The cost of the business breakfast is $20 for members, $27 at the door and for nonmembers. Breakfast is included with the reservation.

To register, email [email protected] or call 873-3315.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: