CHELSEA – Geraldine A. Pouliot, 90, of McLaughlin Circle, died Feb. 27, 2020 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta after a brief illness. She was born in Vassalboro on April 19, 1929, the daughter of Gordon Gerard and Hazel Louise (Glidden) Gerard.

She was a 1948 graduate of Cony High School in Augusta.

Gerry was employed by Etonic Shoe Co. in Richmond for 24 years, retiring in 1999. After retirement, she worked part time at Sears in Augusta for 10 years.

She was a very caring person, always thinking of others, and was well liked by everyone who knew her. Gerry was known for her great sense of style, including her clothing and accessories, as well as interior decorating. Gerry was a great cook, always preparing food for family functions.

She was predeceased by her parents; brothers and sisters, Jennie Erickson, Glennis Day, Roland Gerard, Gladys Ellis, Evelyn Hutchinson, Betty Austin, Shirley Hardy and Martin Gerrard.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Paradis, a stepson, Harold Paradis; several nieces and nephews.

At her request, there are no public visiting hours and no service scheduled. Burial will be in Vassalboro at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

