How hard is it to do the right thing? Be there for each other, make a difference in the lives of people around us.

Yes we can.

We have to take a good look at ourselves and the people around us and share our feelings, sharing what we have.

We’ve got to decide to hold each other’s hand and give a very sincere “I love you!”

It would be sad if we did not look at each other with strong, positive and enduring feelings.

We need each other.

 

David B. Bolduc

Waterville

