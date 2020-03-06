AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Patricia Damon and Ken Harvey, Paul Mitnik and John Hackett, Ron Cote and Russell Richards, and Dennis Purington and Dan Townsend. Winners on Thursday were Dennis Purington and Glenn Angell, Marilyn Ware and Martha Morrill, David Martz and Janet Arey, and Patricia Damon and Dan Townsend.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ken Harvey and Pat Damon, Dave Bourque and Suzon Morrison, Pat Kick and Dick Quinlan, Carroll and Audrey Harding, and Ed and Joyce Rushton.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Gloria Gilbert, Janet Williams placed first, and Nancy Wadleigh placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Patricia Poulin, Dennis Perkins and Peggy Thompson placed second, Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed third, and Carmen Landry and Lee Duff tied with Gabrielle Rick and Dick Quinlan for fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

