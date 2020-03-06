UNION — Vose Library will hold its Stash Sale, a fiber/fabric sale, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at 392 Common Road.

The library seeks donations of fabric and yarn to sell. The focus of the sale is fabric, yarn, notions, sewing materials and tools.

Because of limited space, the library can no longer take books, magazines, patterns or other craft items and the library reserves the right to inspect items before they are accepted for the sale.

To give the library time to sort, drop off clean, neatly organized donations at the library by April 15.

For more information, call 785-4733.

