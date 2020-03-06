Whitefield Elementary School is accepting pre-kindergarten applications for the 2020/21 school year.
Applications can be picked up at the school.
For more information, call the school at 549-7691.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Hockey Hall of Famer Henri Richard dies at 84
-
Nation & World
Women thrive in Northeast U.S., languish across the South
-
Politics
Inside the dizzying 3 days that remade the Democratic primary
-
Community
Whitefield school accepting Pre-K applications
-
Community
Vose Library seeks fabric, yarn donations for April 25 sale