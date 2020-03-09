WATERVILLE — Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce is encouraging eligible students to apply for its Joseph B. Ezhaya Scholarship.

This $750 scholarship is awarded annually for all four years to a recipient upon successful completion of his/her first semester of college with a 2.0 grade point average or better, according to a news release from the chamber.

Ezhaya was a community leader who distinguished himself with his warmth, enthusiasm, generosity and particularly, his friendships. Successful candidates for this scholarship should share his interest in citizenship, community service and exemplify his spirit and vitality, according to the release.

Criteria for application include:

• Must demonstrate an invested interest in citizenship and community service;

• must be attending a Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce area high school: Lawrence, Winslow, Mt. View, Waterville, Messalonskee, Maine Central Institute, Erskine, Calvary Temple, Maine Arts Academy or Good Will-Hinckley;

• must maintain an academic average of a “C” or better in high school;

• must complete a required essay on citizenship;

• must show evidence of community service and involvement; and

• must be enrolled in an accredited New England college or university.

All applications must be received by 5 p.m. before Friday, April 17.

For more information, visit midmainechamber.com or call 873-3315.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: