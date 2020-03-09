ALBION – Mrs. Marina F. Hunt, 85, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was born on June 17, 1934, in the Philippines to Ambrosio Flores Sr. and Evarista Yagonia.

She attended school and college in the Philippines and was employed as a schoolteacher for 18 years after which she married Arthur W. Hunt and settled in Albion. Arthur died 17 years later. They had no children.

Marina went to a Nursing School for the CNA course in Fairfield, and after graduating, was employed as a nursing assistant in two nursing homes for 18 years. She retired in 2002. Marina enjoyed home life, cooking, listening to the 1950s and 1960s music and doing word puzzles.

Marina was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Alejandro, Maximino, Jose, Jess and her sister, Felomina.

She will be sadly missed by her many siblings and their families to include, Jess Flores’s wife Lydia of Orlando, Fla., Ambrosio Flores Jr. and his wife, Florencia of New Jersey, Gabriel Flores and his wife, Fe of Australia, Antonio Flores and his wife, Rebecca of the Philippines, Lourdes Bovell and her husband, Paul of Australia and Envangeline Russell of Australia; her nephews, Dr. Noel Flores and his wife, Melissa of California, Rene Flores and his wife, Jessica of the Philippines, Antonino Flores of the Philippines, her nieces, Kristina Flores of Australia, April Macabuhay and her husband Dodie of California, Emily Deloso and her husband Erico of Orlando, Fla.; and many other nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and grandchildren.

Special mention to her sister-in-law, Maria L. Flores whose husband, Jose died in 2003 in California.

Visiting hours will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. A Holy Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. Burial will take place in the spring at Maple Grove Cemetery in Albion.

Special thanks to Mary and Roger Lockhart of China Village, Paul and Linda Fletcher of China Village and Sharon Fletcher of Waterville for their love, kindness and support.

