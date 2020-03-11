MADISON – Ruth Hunnewell Fluet, 90, passed away Feb. 7, 2020 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison. She was born Oct. 5, 1929 in Solon, the daughter of Kenneth and Esther (Poland) Hunnewell. Ruth graduated from Solon High School in 1947 then graduated from the Progressive School of Photography in New Haven, Conn. in 1948.Ruth was a photographer for the Waterville Morning Sentinel in Skowhegan where she met Adolph J. Fluet. They were married on June 21, 1952 and together made their home in East Madison. Ruth also worked as a photographer for the Somerset Reporter, a stitcher for Norrwock Shoe Co, and a home knitter for the Maine Mad Hatter.Ruth was an active member of the East Madison Historical Society, the Solon Historical Society and the East Madison Quilting Group. She was well known for her photography, sewing of any kind, and hand crafts.Ruth is survived by two sons, Eric Fluet and wife Irma of Skowhegan, Francis Fluet and wife Vicki of East Madison, daughter, Nancy Fluet-Clark and husband Kenny of Athens; granddaughter, Bethany Phinney of Portland, two grandsons, Sean Fluet and wife Rebecca of Waterville and Garth Clark of Portland; great-grandchildren, Kaelyn and Anderson Phinney; and her brother, Neil Hunnewell of Madison.She was predeceased by her husband, Adolph J. Fluet in 2002; and grandson, Samuel Fluet in 1998.A memorial service will be announced later in the spring. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ruth’s memory to Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center Activity Fund 174 Main Street Madison, ME 04950

