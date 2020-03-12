Portland’s Baxter Academy for Technology and Science announced Thursday that it would close until further notice starting Friday and transition to remote learning Monday because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Several colleges and universities have announced closures or changes to their schedules in response to the virus, but the Maine Department of Education was not aware of any other K-12 schools that had closed besides Baxter, spokeswoman Kelli Deveaux said Thursday evening.

The World Health Organization deemed the coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday, defined as an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high proportion of the population. More than 125,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide and more than 4,600 have died.

During a State House news conference Thursday at which officials confirmed the first positive test for the virus in Maine, Gov. Janet Mills said she is not recommending schools close. She said the Maine Department of Education is currently working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and schools to help them prepare for the virus.

Kelli Pryor, executive director at Baxter, said in an email Thursday the high school is closing until further notice. Faculty will meet Friday to complete planning for a remote learning program that will start Monday.

“Our school brings students from over 60 towns into downtown Portland,” Pryor said. “We understand that this creates opportunity for the COVID-19 virus to spread. This week we have experienced a high level of absences both among students and faculty. At this point, we do not have enough staff in the building to safely operate the school.

“We are also aware of how swiftly other institutions, such as colleges, are moving to safeguard students and to try and prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases that would overwhelm local medical resources.”

Pryor said Baxter pioneered snow-day learning in Maine and because of that school officials are confident teachers and students will be able to engage in a robust distance learning program. They will use Goggle classroom and other tools.

The announcement came a day after the University of Maine System announced it would ask students to vacate campuses after spring break and move to online learning later this month.

Maine’s seven community colleges also announced Thursday they would be extending their students’ spring break from one week to two in response to concerns about the spread of coronavirus and to make preparations for a possible transition to distance learning.

“This decision balances our commitment to creating the best possible learning environment for our students, keeping our communities healthy and safe and preparing to respond nimbly to what is clearly an evolving situation,” system President David Daigler said in a news release. “We are working diligently to continue operating as close to normal as possible.”

Three colleges – Southern Maine Community College, Kennebec Valley Community College and York County Community College – are currently on spring break this week, and will extend their student break through the week of March 16.

Central Maine Community College, which has its regular break the week of March 16, will extend it for students to include the week of March 23.

Eastern Maine Community College, Northern Maine Community College and Washington County Community College have their usual break the week of March 30 and will extend the break for students to include the week of March 23.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines UMaine System, Bowdoin join move to get students off campuses

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: