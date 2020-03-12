WATERVILLE — Colby College President David Greene announced Thursday that, due to concerns about COVID-19, classes will be held through Saturday this week, but then all students who can reasonably move out by Sunday, when the two-week spring break starts, are being asked to do so.

In his email announcement to the Colby community, released at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Greene wrote that the spring break period, which starts a week earlier than originally scheduled, will allow students to move home when possible and for faculty to retool their courses for online and remote delivery. Remote courses will begin on Monday, March 30, and continue through the normal schedule of classes and finals, according to Greene.

“Following our conversations and in-depth analyses of risk scenarios, and seeing how the world has literally changed overnight, I no longer believe that we would be able to adequately secure the health and safety of our community — the most sacred obligation we have to you — if we continued with our residential program.”

“This is a devastating decision for me to make, and I know it will be even more distressing for many of you. My heart breaks for all of you who looked forward to the remainder of this spring semester on campus and all the joys, challenges, and discoveries this time of year typically affords. My greatest joy comes from being with all of you and having this campus alive with the energy and wonders you bring to it. It is deeply painful to imagine the remainder of the spring without all of our students present, and I could not be sorrier that we have to move in this direction.”

About 2,000 students from nearly every state in the U.S. and more than 70 countries attend Colby.

Greene said that, before making the decision, he met with several hundred people to better understand Colby’s options, risks, and risk-mitigation strategies.

“I spoke with students in a variety of settings, faculty in specially called meetings, staff from across the college, parents, alumni, Waterville residents, public health officials, local medical leaders, and national experts on infectious diseases. I also received hundreds of emails from students and their families.”

Greene touched on the question as to whether graduation activities will occur this spring. At the end of his email, he said:

“To our seniors, I hold out hope that the global spread of this virus will subside quickly and that we will be able to welcome you and your families back to campus in May for the full celebration and recognition you deserve through commencement and related activities. We will stay in touch with you as more information becomes available.”

Greene had previously emailed the Colby community Tuesday night, stressing that the college’s ultimate goal was safety and limiting the spread of the virus. Colby’s academic calendar, he had said, was in the college’s favor. While travel is a primary risk factor in the transmission of the virus, Colby’s spring break, March 21-29, is later than most, giving it more time than its peers to work through issues, Greene said.

In his email Thursday, Greene acknowledged that for some students, moving out on the timeline he designated may create special hardships.

“That’s true for many international students and for others whose particular situations require a different consideration. You will receive information today about a process for requesting on-campus accommodations or a later move date. In addition, we will be working with students who will need assistance with remote learning capabilities to ensure they are able to continue their education in full. I am also setting up an emergency fund that the deans will manage for those who need help with travel and other issues. In the coming days, you will also be receiving information about reimbursement for prorated room and board fees.”

He encouraged those who have questions about the situation to hold them until they have received more detailed information Thursday and directions for accessing campus resources for addressing the variety of issues that are sure to arise for many.

As of Wednesday, Maine health officials said there were still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, with 42 people testing negative and five test results pending, but officials have also said it’s only a matter of time before positive tests are confirmed. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization declared Wednesday that spread of the coronavirus had reached the level of a global pandemic as the virus caused massive disruptions to the global economy, travel and daily life in multiple areas.

This story will be updated.

