The Readfield Historical Society’s Maine Bicentennial Potluck Supper set for Saturday, March 14, at Kents Hill School has been canceled.

The supper will be rescheduled at a later time.

Watch for announcements in local newspapers and on the Readfield Historical Society and Readfield Community Library websites, according to a news release from Dale M. Clark, historical society secretary.

