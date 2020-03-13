The Readfield Historical Society’s Maine Bicentennial Potluck Supper set for Saturday, March 14, at Kents Hill School has been canceled.
The supper will be rescheduled at a later time.
Watch for announcements in local newspapers and on the Readfield Historical Society and Readfield Community Library websites, according to a news release from Dale M. Clark, historical society secretary.
