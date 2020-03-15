Spokespersons for CMP/Avangrid/Iberdrola often repeat the lie that they own all the land over which their proposed transmission corridor will pass. Why? Because the lie hides the truth that they will use one mile of public reserved land without obtaining the approval of two-thirds of the Maine Legislature, as required by statute and the Maine Constitution.

Their second lie is that the transmission corridor would be a good investment in Maine. It would be a good investment in Massachusetts, by destroying the environment and natural resources of the western Maine mountains. Who would believe that the destruction of 3,700 acres of forests and the erection of 7,000 100-foot-high towers to create between 19 and 38 permanent jobs would be a good investment? The individuals who promote this lie, who would benefit from billions of dollars in profits, would think this is a good investment in Maine.

John Nicholas

Winthrop

