Are you kidding me, David Flanagan? (“CMP brings back former CEO in effort to regain public’s trust,” Feb. 19). It only took a few weeks for his high-minded rhetoric about turning Central Maine Power around to fall to a new low.
CMP hired a private investigator to stalk people who oppose its corridor. I’m disgusted by this behavior, and I want Mr. Flanagan to directly address it. Does he think it’s wrong?
Linda Flagg
Jay
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Coronavirus latest: Austria limits movement nationwide amid virus
-
Opinion
CMP continues to spread distrust
-
Letters to the Editor
Maine does not want CMP project
-
Columnists
The Maine Millennial: Hand-washing, social distancing are our ‘home front’ sacrifices
-
Letters to the Editor
UMaine coronavirus decision premature
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.