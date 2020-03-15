Are you kidding me, David Flanagan? (“CMP brings back former CEO in effort to regain public’s trust,” Feb. 19). It only took a few weeks for his high-minded rhetoric about turning Central Maine Power around to fall to a new low.

CMP hired a private investigator to stalk people who oppose its corridor. I’m disgusted by this behavior, and I want Mr. Flanagan to directly address it. Does he think it’s wrong?

 

Linda Flagg

Jay

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles