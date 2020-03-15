Are you kidding me, David Flanagan? (“CMP brings back former CEO in effort to regain public’s trust,” Feb. 19). It only took a few weeks for his high-minded rhetoric about turning Central Maine Power around to fall to a new low.

CMP hired a private investigator to stalk people who oppose its corridor. I’m disgusted by this behavior, and I want Mr. Flanagan to directly address it. Does he think it’s wrong?

Linda Flagg

Jay

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »