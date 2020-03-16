The 2020 Maine Jewish Film Festival has been postponed until fall. The festival was scheduled for March 28 through April 5 with screenings in Portland, Brunswick, Lewiston, Rockland, Waterville and Bangor, according to a news release from Barbara Merson.

The festival’s initial ticket sales were strong, leading to anticipate crowds in close quarters at many programs, conditions which are contrary to recommendations from multiple public health experts regarding public gatherings.

Updated information about rescheduled programming will be released at a later date.

