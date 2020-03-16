Photo courtesy of Gibbs Library

WASHINGTON — The Tom Parent talk about “Forest Fires — Maine and Beyond” set for March 24 at Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road., has been canceled.

For more information, call the the library at 845-2663.

filed under:
cancelation, march, washington maine

