Central Maine law enforcement agencies are urging officers to limit face-to-face contact and practice “social distancing” with people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Law enforcement officers may not have the luxury of avoiding contact with people and potentially hazardous materials or situations, but many area agencies are trying to encourage officers to work remotely and stay home if they are sick.

Augusta Police Chief Kevin Mills said his department is following as many directions of the Center for Disease Control as possible and limiting contact and take precautions while responding to calls.

“Emergency calls where we have to make contact with people face to face are the challenging calls,” Mills said. “Some calls we cannot limit but will take other precautions before and after the contact to limit our exposure.”

On Sunday, Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of emergency as state officials announced more confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus. Along with the declaration, Mills issued new recommendations aimed at slowing transmission of the virus, including advising schools to not hold classes at school buildings and to not hold gatherings of more than 50 people.

“Social distancing” has become a buzz word during the outbreak; the Center for Disease Control’s website said the term as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.”

Maine State Police Lt. Pat Hood said commanding officers have been briefed with a goal of hindering the spread of the virus. He said troopers have been directed to observe the social distance recommendations, including not holding meetings or training sessions. Troopers have also been directed to make phone calls when appropriate instead of meeting in person to resolve complaints, and to work remotely if needed.

“These are challenging times for sure but we will adapt as needed to ensure our services are as close to normal in a time that is not,” Hood said.

Hood said he was not concerned about staffing in the event that some troopers become infected.

Other agencies are following similar practices. Hallowell Police Chief Eric Nason said his department is encouraging officers to frequently wash their hands and report any cough, fever or shortness of breath to their supervisor.

Nason also said officers are encouraged to use proper personal protective equipment disposal techniques after use of gloves or other equipment. He said officers should also use gloves or other equipment during traffic stops or take photos of evidence instead of taking it into possession.

In a Facebook post, the Monmouth Police Department assured residents that officers will respond to all emergency calls, but will be taking some precautions through social distancing.

“In cases where an officer needs to respond in person, they may request to speak with a complainant outdoors, and will practice the recommended social distancing by not shaking hands, and by maintaining their distance, staying five or six feet away,” the post reads. “Please understand that this is not meant to be disrespectful or unfriendly, it’s only a precaution to help ensure your health and ours.”

Officials from the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated.

