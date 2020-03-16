AUGUSTA — The Maine Women’s Hall of Fame Silver Tea and Induction Ceremony for 2020 set for March 21 at the University of Maine at Augusta has been canceled because of the current coronavirus.
The celebration has been re-scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Jewett Auditorium, Augusta, according to a news release from Marilyn Ladd, co-chairwoman, Maine Women’s Hall of Fame.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Amici’s Cucina’s ribbon cutting still scheduled for March 17
-
Community
Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce postponements, cancelations
-
Community
KV Chamber cancels remainder of all March events
-
Community
CANCELED: ‘Forest Fires — Maine and Beyond’ talk set for March 24 in Washington
-
Community
Eastern Maine Community College postpones events