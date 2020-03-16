AUGUSTA — The Maine Women’s Hall of Fame Silver Tea and Induction Ceremony for 2020 set for March 21 at the University of Maine at Augusta has been canceled because of the current coronavirus.

The celebration has been re-scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Jewett Auditorium, Augusta, according to a news release from Marilyn Ladd, co-chairwoman, Maine Women’s Hall of Fame.

