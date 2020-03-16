AUGUSTA — The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, in collaboration with the VA Maine Healthcare System, has postponed a recognition ceremony for Vietnam veterans that was planned for March 27 at the Augusta Armory.

Registration for the event has been shut down and all registrants have been notified, according to an email from Melissa Willette, Director of Communications
Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services.

