A Bangor man who allegedly shot and seriously wounded a man and then barricaded himself inside a Millinocket home is being held in jail on $50,000 cash bail.

The Maine State Police tactical team was called in to defuse the tense situation, which happened Sunday evening in the home at 298 Penobscot Ave. State police say they ended up rescuing the wounded man and two other hostages from the home.

Jason Mulligan, 45, is charged with aggravated attempted murder, state police said in a news release. Mulligan made his first court appearance by video Tuesday. He will be held in the Penobscot County Jail until his next court date, in May.

Millinocket police were called to the home around 5 p.m. Sunday and found that Mulligan had barricaded himself inside. Local police then notified the state police, who responded with the tactical team.

“The injured man, along with a man and woman, were rescued from the home after the tactical team entered it around 8 p.m. The man and woman were not injured,” state police said in the release.

State police said the wounded man is in his 20s and suffered a serious gunshot wound. His name has not been released. He was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor by Life Flight helicopter.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: