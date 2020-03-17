Central Maine restaurants are now faced with a difficult decision to close their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak as guidance trickles in from state officials.

Gardiner’s ubiquitous A-1 Diner announced Monday that it would be closed for sit-down service, opting to serve takeout for now. Owner Aaron Harris said the decision came down to what was best for public safety.

“We just thought it was the best decision for the community that we don’t encourage people to gather here,” he said. “It was one of the most heart-wrenching discussions we’ve ever had. None of our employees are served by being put in dangerous situations.”

Gardiner City Manager Christine Landes said in a Tuesday email to city officials that “the city does not have a provision in code or any ordinance to enforce any restaurant closures.” She said that city officials may reach out to businesses and “kindly ask them to respect what other similar businesses are doing” and offer pickup and takeout options.

Harris said other local business owners would like be forced into a similar decision as people slowly opt to stay in to avoid exposure to the virus. He said the diner can’t sustain a take-out only business model for a long period of time. He said it was “eerie” to not have any customers in the diner on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s a stop-gap measure to keep things going as much as we can,” Harris said. “We don’t have a huge pool of resources to (allow us to) close down and sustain.”

He said customers and his employees have been supportive of the change.

“All of my employees … were so understanding and they all said it was the right decision,” Harris said. “The customers that came in today specifically to support us in this time. We’ve had a slow day but some good takeout business.”

The Portland Press Herald reported Sunday that Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, for instance, announced that all restaurants, bars or other food and drink establishments could only provide takeout or delivery service beginning on Tuesday. Massachusetts has more than 150 coronavirus cases.

During a Sunday press conference Gov. Janet Mills said the state was “not ready to shut down the whole restaurant business in Maine or the bars” and said ordering takeout “is not a bad idea.” On Monday, Waterville officials ordered all restaurants and bars to close after a meeting of the city’s COVID-19 Task Force. That move could cause a chain-reaction of area towns closing.

On Tuesday, 32 likely or confirmed cases of the coronavirus were being reported in Maine, including the first in Kennebec County.

Augusta City Manager William Bridgeo issued an emergency order around midday Tuesday, citing authority granted by Mayor David Rollins’s declaration of a state of emergency Monday. The order states no business where people gather in groups or are in close contact with one another may remain open past 8 p.m. They are allowed to reopen at 2 a.m. daily. There is an exception for take-out service in the order.

Patrick Quigg, owner of the Riverfront Barbeque and Grille in Augusta, said his business will remain open for sit-down service in accordance with city rules. He said he was in completely support of the city regulations.

Quigg said the restrictions shouldn’t discourage people from visiting his restaurant, as his staff sanitize all menus, salt and pepper shakers, and condiment bottles after each party leaves.

He said it was important for locals to patronize small businesses as much as possible during the outbreak, even if it’s just buying a gift certificate or a takeout meal.

“It’s a difficult time and this is going to push a lot of small business out of business,” Quigg said. “It’s not going to crush Olive Garden.

“The best thing we can do is support our local people,” he added. “I have 15 families that I support out of here, it’s not about me. That’s what’s going to hurt.”

In Hallowell, a number of restaurants, including the Liberal Cup and the Quarry Tap Room decided to close. Liberal Cup owner Jamie Houghton told the Kennebec Journal on that a number of downtown restaurant owners met to make that decision.

“We agreed that this was the best course of action for our community and decided not to wait for the Governor to direct us,” she said. “We sincerely hope the (state) Legislature will pass emergency (unemployment insurance) protocols so that our staff can get relief they will need.”

Houghton said the Liberal Cup will offer takeout food and growlers for beer to go, the latter being a new addition for the business.

Hallowell City Manager Nate Rudy was not available for comment Tuesday.

Gardiner Main Street Executive Director Melissa Lindley said the city’s restaurants have shut down small events, but are still open for business. She encouraged customers to buy gift certificates for restaurants during this time, as the income from the certificates could act as a type of bond for businesses that may not have large cash reserves.

Owner of Augusta’s Wander Pizza Jesse Hardie said Tuesday his restaurant will remain open for takeout and curbside pickup after closing Monday to plan for the upcoming days. He said his biggest concern was being able to pay employees in the event that Wander must close.

Augusta’s Lilac Mixology & Catering owner Kim Phinney is using her business’s quiet period to help out disadvantaged Mainers. She said her business’s events have been postponed through May, cutting the businesses expected revenues by as much as $20,000.

Phinney said she is distributing meals to seniors who are living independently, but may have some trouble getting fresh meals. She said that population is particularly vulnerable, because nursing home populations have workers to help provide necessary food.

Along with serving up meals, Phinney has given out more than 150 rolls of toilet paper, one of the most scarce resources at grocery stores. She said she is looking to her meal program into Hallowell, perhaps by dropping off food at the doorstep’s of homes or other establishments.

“You know you’re making someone’s day,” she said. “I’m going to miss the paychecks, but I’m happy to be doing this.”

