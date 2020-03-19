WATERVILLE — During these temporary school closings, the Alfond Youth and Community Center will provide up to 1,000 mobile snacks and dinners per day, Monday through Friday, at four locations. Weekend meal backpacks also will be available at the AYCC location on Thursdays and Fridays. Curbside service available from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:

• Fairfield Community Center parking lot at 61 Water St;

• Fabian Oil parking lot, 20 Oak St. in Oakland;

• Fort Halifax front parking log, U.S. Route 201 in Winslow; and

• Alfond Youth Community Center parking lot, 126 North St. in Waterville.

This service that is available for all youth younger than 18, with no restrictions. Pull up to the servers, let them know how many children you need to feed and you will receive that number of individually packaged meals with five nutritious components.

All community members are invited to get involved.

Help is needed to package meals from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the center and to distribute meals to at the three additional sites. To volunteer, email Josie Kelley at [email protected].

To help fund the project, visit alfondyouthcenter-ivsrq.formstack.com.

