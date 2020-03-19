FARMINGTON — The ArtsFarmington’s State Street Traditional Jazz Band event set for April 11 in the Nordica Auditorium at Merrill Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus, has been canceled.
For more information, email ArtsFarmington’s Burt Knapp at [email protected].
