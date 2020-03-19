A student at the University of Maine’s Orono campus has been charged with criminal mischief and reckless conduct after allegedly filling a dormitory with smoke by placing a battery pack inside a microwave oven.

The student was identified as 19-year-old David Szucs, Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a release Thursday.

Szucs, of Burnham, allegedly went into Knox Hall, placed the battery pack in the microwave and turned it on late Tuesday evening.

“The fire that resulted destroyed the microwave and caused heavy smoke in the building. About 20 students were in the building at the time,” McCausland said.

The students were evacuated and no one was injured during the incident, which took place around 11:30 p.m.

