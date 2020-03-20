The following libraries, community centers and public venues have temporarily closed to the public, this list will be updated as new information comes in:

Augusta

Buker Community Center closed until further notice, 22 Armory Road, 626-2350, [email protected].

Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St., closed until March 30, lithgow.lib.me.us.

American Legion Post 2, Legion Drive, closed until March 28, 582-5330.

Hallowell

Hubbard Free Library, 115 Second St, closed until March 31, 622-6582, [email protected], hubbardfree.org.

Litchfield

Litchfield Senior Center, 466 Academy Road, closed until further notice, 215-4595, [email protected].

Livermore Falls

Treat Memorial Library, 56 Main St., closed until future notice, 897-3631.

Norridgewock

Norridgewock Public Library, 40 Mercer Road, closed until March 31, [email protected]

Sophie May Library, Sophie May Lane, closed until March 31, [email protected]

North Anson

Stewart Public Library, 37 Elm St., closed until April 15, stewartpub.lib.me.us.

Oakland

Snow Pond Senior Center, 47 Heath St., closed until further notice, 649-7274.

Pittsfield

Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library St., closed until futhre notice, 487-5880, [email protected], pittsfield.lib.me.us.

Richmond

Richmond Area Senior Center, 314 Front St., closed until further notice, 737-2161.

Skowhegan

Skowhegan Free Public Library, 9 Elm St., closed until March 31, skowhegan.lib.me.us.

Waterville

Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, 38 Gold St., all social events are closed, 873-4745.

Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., closed through March 31, watervillelibrary.org, 872-5433.

Winslow

Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax St., closed through March 29, winslow-me.gov, 872-1978.

