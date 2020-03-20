The following local churches have canceled services based on CDC recommendations, some will offer online services.
Online offerings
• Fellowship Baptist Church, 237 Eastern Ave., Augusta, 622-4817, fellowshipbaptist-me.org: Services offered online.
• First United Pentecostal Church, Route 27, 2 miles north of the Civic Center, Augusta, 622-1721 or 623-4917, augustapentEcostal.com: Online service offered, Facebook live.
• Union Church of Belgrade Lakes United Methodist Church, 67 Main St., Belgrade, 495-3599, [email protected]: Online worship offered.
Canceled services
• Beth Israel Synagogue, 291 Main St., Waterville, 872-7551; canceled until May.
• Christ Episcopal Church, 2 Dresden Ave., Gardiner; 582-3354, christchurchgardiner.org; suspended until the end of March.
• Cox Memorial United Methodist Church, 29 Middle St., Hallowell, 622-6636, [email protected]; suspended for March.
• Fairfield First Baptist Church, 12 Newhall St., Fairfield, 453-0170, [email protected], firstbaptistfairfield.com; Canceled, services to resume April 5.
• Getchell Street Baptist Church, 3 Getchell St., Waterville, 872-6047, [email protected], [email protected], getchellstreetbaptistchurch.org; suspended until further notice.
• Lutheran Church of the Resurrection 36 Cool St., Waterville, 872-5208, [email protected], lcrwtvl.org; canceled until further notice.
• Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, 61 Pleasant St., Waterville, 872-7564, [email protected], pleasantstreetumc.com; canceled.
• Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal Church, 209 Eastern Ave., Augusta, [email protected]; closed until further notice.
• Randolph United Methodist Church, 16 Asbury St., Randolph, 582-5188, [email protected]; canceled until end of March.
• South Parish Congregational UCC, corner of State and Bridge streets, Augusta, 622-0552, [email protected]; canceled for March, may resume in April.
• St. Michael’s Parish: Sacred Heart, 12 Summer St., Hallowell; St. Augustine, 75 Northern Ave., Augusta; St. Denis, 298 Grand Army Road, Whitefield; St. Francis Xavier, 130 Route 133, Winthrop; St. Joseph, 110 School St., Gardiner; St. Mary, 41 Western Ave., Augusta, [email protected]; suspended until further notice.
• UU Community Church, 69 Winthrop St., Augusta, 622-3232, augustauu.org: Services canceled.
This list will be updated as information comes in — email additions, changes and updates to [email protected].
