LEWISTON — Maine’s Got Talent has postponed its 9th annual production, following recommendations from the CDC to practice social distancing to help flatten the curve of COVID-19. As of now, a tentative date of Oct. 17, has been decided, according to a news release from organizers.

“While this decision is a difficult one, it is also one that we stand behind one-hundred percent,” said Sandcastle Clinical & Educational Services Executive Director Stephanie Gelinas. “The health and well-being of our staff, students, clients, and community are of the highest priority.”

Originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at the Franco Center in Lewiston, the event is the annual fundraising event for Lewiston-based nonprofits Sandcastle Clinical & Educational Services and LA Hearing Center.

All tickets for the March 21 event will be honored at the rescheduled performance.

The event, modeled after “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol,” features ten musical performers from Maine competing for cash prizes in front of a live audience.

This year’s performances will range in genre from opera, “conscious hip hop”, original pieces, and favorite covers. Contestants were selected from the best attended auditions in the event’s history, held in Lewiston and Portland in January.

As the new date of Oct. 17 approaches, organizers will assess the CDC recommendations at that time. Any changes and forthcoming news can be found on the event’s Facebook page or at sandcastlemaine.org.

