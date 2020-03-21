Central Maine Power’s transmission line project is bad for the environment. It’s pretty obvious that cutting down 53 miles of trees in one of the most beautiful areas of our state isn’t exactly environmentally friendly. Not to mention that the corridor would permanently damage critical wildlife habitat for some of our iconic species, like the brook trout. In fact, not a single environmental group supports CMP’s corridor.
I am asking all who oppose CMP’s disastrous corridor to send a comment to Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection. Tell them that you oppose the corridor, tell them why, and tell them that they should deny CMP’s application to destroy western Maine.
By March 27 at 5 p.m., submit your comment by either emailing DEP at [email protected] or by submitting a written comment to: Jim Beyer, Maine DEP, State House Station #17, Augusta, ME 04333.
This is the moment for all people concerned about Maine’s environment to act.
Sandra Howard
director, Say NO to NECEC
Caratunk
-
