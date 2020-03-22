The National Weather Service is issuing winter storm warnings for towns in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.
Here are the details:
TIMING: Monday 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. Tuesday with the heaviest snow coming Monday evening.
PRECIPITATION TYPE: Heavy snow but it could turn to rain along the Maine coast.
AMOUNT: Six to 8 inches is possible in Androscoggin County. The forecast amounts lessen farther north in Maine.
IMPACTS: The Monday evening commute could be subject to hazardous travel conditions. The heavy, wet snow could bring down tree limbs and cause power outages.
PARKING BANS
Auburn from 11 p.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday
Lewiston from midnight to 10 a.m. Tuesday
