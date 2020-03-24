With no cure for COVID-19 and no drugs or immunizations available to treat it, a group of central Maine health care providers is urging residents to do everything they can to halt the spread of the highly contagious and deadly coronavirus.

More than three dozen physicians, physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners have signed a letter in which they say that Maine residents have no other option to fight the spread of the disease than to stay home and away from crowds, families and friends.

“We do not have enough hospital beds or ventilators to care for the number of people that will become gravely ill,” they wrote in a letter to the editor that will appear in Wednesday’s Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. “The healthcare system is running low on the gowns, gloves, and masks that are worn by healthcare workers. We do not know when or if these problems will improve. In brief, this virus is deadly and we cannot cure it, and our resources to care for people who become ill are limited.

“The only way to slow the spread of this illness is with social distancing and isolating at home. This means distance from your friends, family, and coworkers. While this may seem like a drastic step, we have no other option,” the letter continued. “Going out to visit even 1-2 other people runs the risk of spreading illness, as you spread the disease before you begin to feel sick. If we do not stay at home, thousands more will become ill and we will run out of resources to care for them. By staying at home you can protect yourself and the ones that you love from becoming sick and being unable to receive adequate medical care because our hospital systems are overrun.”

Physician Abbi Hoke co-authored the letter, and on Tuesday, she said she’s scared.

“I think we as health care providers are scared for our families, our patients and ourselves,” she said while home with her children. “That’s where we’re at.”

Hoke and her colleagues see that Maine residents are not heeding advice to stay home and away from others.

“People are acting as if this is not going to affect them or their loved ones in a severe way,” she said. “I think we as health care providers need to publicly ask that people heed the recommendations and isolate themselves.”

“We don’t have any sort of cure for this,” Elizabeth Rothe, a physician, said Tuesday. “All we can do is try to support people’s body systems as they fight this. We don’t have any sort of magic bullet that can kill this virus.”

Rothe said Tuesday she feels like she’s in the calm before the storm.

The first presumptive positive case in Maine was reported on March 11. On Tuesday, the Maine Center of Disease Control reported 118 cases across Maine, with 17 hospitalizations. Seven people have recovered. But there is also a backlog of several thousand samples awaiting testing.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said in his briefing Tuesday that those numbers are only the tip of the iceberg.

“The absence of evidence of cases in your county in not evidence of the absence of cases in your county,” Shah said.

Rothe said the letter she co-authored comes in response to mixed messages at the federal level, and states taking different approaches in combating the spread of the virus.

“There seems to be some confusion in the public about what’s the appropriate right thing to do,” Hoke said.”We wanted to clarify from a medical standpoint that it really is important to distance yourself as much as possible from other people to minimize the spread of this virus.”

“Unfortunately, the fact is that this going to I think hit Maine particularly hard,” Rothe said. “We have a very elderly population here. This disease does seem to affect our elderly more seriously. They are much more likely to require more intervention at the hospital level. We want to be able to have sufficient resources for that.”

Those resources include caregivers and supplies, like personal protective equipment, required to take care of a large influx of patients.

“We’re going to see an increase in the number of people sick no matter what. It’s just a matter of slowing down how fast this is spreading from person to person,” Rothe said.

Early reporting on COVID-19 indicated that the infectious viral disease had little impact on the very young and on healthy people, but that it was deadlier for older people and those with chronic illnesses. But as the death toll continues to rise globally, it’s now clear COVID-19 is a dangerous disease to people of all ages.

“As a result,” Hoke said, “our patients can and will become much sicker if we don’t across the board, and across age ranges, stay at home to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

Unlike most other viruses, this coronavirus can be spread by people who show no signs of illness, Hoke said. So people who have been infected but still feel well are at risk of infecting others with whom they come into contact. And because it’s a novel or new coronavirus, there is no widespread immunity to it.

That combination, Hoke said, makes the virus even scarier.

Rothe said she’s been spending time educating her patients about the importance of staying home and breaking long-held routines, like weekly visits to the hairdressers.

“For a lot of people, this is a hard change, and you have to be empathetic to that,” she said. “But you have to take the time to explain why even a small interaction is potentially dangerous.”

For health care providers, she said explaining exposure risks is particularly important right now. And while it can mean sacrifices on the part of residents, it’s important to get the message across.

Hoke said if people think they are exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus — fever, tiredness and a dry cough — they should first call their primary health care provider, who can advise who requires acute care and who can be served by telemedicine or phone conversation. The goal is to not overwhelm emergency rooms.

“If you look back on the spring of 2020 and you think of it a as a really boring time when you watched too much Netflix, that’s a much better reality than contracting coronavirus or worse yet, losing a loved one to the disease,” Hoke said. “That’s what people struggle with being able to grasp. What we’re asking people to do is terribly tedious.”

