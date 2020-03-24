Applications are being accepted for the Maine Community Foundation’s Patriot Education Scholarship Fund.

This renewable scholarship supports graduates of a Maine high school who are enrolled part time (minimum of nine credit hours) or full time in pursuit of a business degree and who will be entering their freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior year at a Maine college or university. Preference is given to applicants who have a demonstrated interest in personal and commercial insurance professions, according to a news release from the foundation.

The application deadline is Monday, June 1. To apply, visit mainecf.org.

The foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 600 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit its website.

